New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BY opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $873.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,114 shares of company stock valued at $48,775. 37.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

