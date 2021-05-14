New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $60,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.