New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAMP. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $435.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.48.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

