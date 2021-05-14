New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FutureFuel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF opened at $14.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 64.90%. The business had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

