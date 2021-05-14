Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Newell Brands posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 2,059,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,260. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

