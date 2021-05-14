Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.22

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 9404 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

