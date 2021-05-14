Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.26 ($0.02), with a volume of 180,492 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

In related news, insider Robert Waddington acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

