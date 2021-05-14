Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.85. Newmont posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,485,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,537 shares of company stock worth $2,653,410. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

