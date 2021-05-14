NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 4,892 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
