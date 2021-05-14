NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer Acquires 4,892 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.12 per share, with a total value of $250,079.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,079.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

