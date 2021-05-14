NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

