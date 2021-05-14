NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $25,574.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can now be bought for about $755.69 or 0.01521015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00092862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $592.05 or 0.01191640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00068306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00112017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00063429 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.