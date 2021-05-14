NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $910,793.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00092072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.70 or 0.01202135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00066123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00112792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063542 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

