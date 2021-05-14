NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Given New $296.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $312.00 to $296.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.08.

NICE stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.06 and its 200 day moving average is $247.03. NICE has a one year low of $161.30 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

