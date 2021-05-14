NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Shares of NICE traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $223.05. 366,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.06.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
