NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.19-6.39 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $223.05. 366,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,637. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NICE. TheStreet raised NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

