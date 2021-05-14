NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.05. 366,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,637. NICE has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Barclays raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

