Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,329 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 74,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OII. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.76.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 68,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $993,815.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 37.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

