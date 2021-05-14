Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New $687,000 Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $41.36 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, General Counsel Steven G. Fishbach sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $83,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $53,869.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $411,130.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $10,173,019 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

