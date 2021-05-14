Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $92,182,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,394,000 after purchasing an additional 383,014 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 472,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 306,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of BG opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

