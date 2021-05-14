Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.75.

NKLA opened at $11.88 on Monday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 197,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,169,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

