Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Shares of NINE stock opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.74.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 136.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,408 shares of company stock valued at $384,065. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.