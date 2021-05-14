Noku (NOKU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.73 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Noku has a market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $14,166.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Noku

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

