Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stake Reduced by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nomad Foods by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

