Nord/LB Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €34.66 ($40.78) on Tuesday. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a fifty-two week high of €37.66 ($44.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.05.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

