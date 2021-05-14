Nord/LB Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.93 ($55.21).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €44.12 ($51.90) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.