Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $310.00 at Argus

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $157.48 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

