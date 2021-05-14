Northcoast Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 26,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,897.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after buying an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after buying an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.