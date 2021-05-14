Northcoast Research Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Northcoast Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $430.93.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.40 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $397.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock worth $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

