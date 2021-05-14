Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to $47.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NPIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,561. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.