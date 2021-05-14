Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.19.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI traded up C$0.84 on Friday, hitting C$38.72. 757,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,031. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of 22.20. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$29.51 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.88.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.