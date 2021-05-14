Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Holdings Increased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

