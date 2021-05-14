Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will report $24.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 21,612,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,765,678. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

