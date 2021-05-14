Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.91). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

In other news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $115,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. Insiders sold a total of 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Novavax by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Novavax by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at $4,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

