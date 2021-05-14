Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $286.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $365.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 136.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

NVAX opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock worth $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $121,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth $62,300,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after buying an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,892,000 after buying an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

