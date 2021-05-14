Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

LON STCK opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £551 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.87.

In other Stock Spirits Group news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Stock Spirits Group

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

