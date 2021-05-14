Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
LON STCK opened at GBX 275.50 ($3.60) on Wednesday. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £551 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 278.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 265.87.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.