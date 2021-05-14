NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $580.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $307.50 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

