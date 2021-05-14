NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,075 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $546.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.79. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $307.50 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

