NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. NVR accounts for approximately 2.2% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $538,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,925.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4,898.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4,446.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

