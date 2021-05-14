O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $18.22 on Monday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 114,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

