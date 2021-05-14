Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,005.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145,820 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $74,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.02. 11,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,806. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

