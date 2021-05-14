Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 470.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,417 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 2.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $66,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $213,759.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

CWST stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 638 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,230. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.42. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.