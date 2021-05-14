Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,643,218 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 742.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 1.36% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $83,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 64,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 556,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period.

BJ traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.05.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $78,289.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,478 shares of company stock worth $4,110,855 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

