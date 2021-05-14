Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases 459,831 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 815.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 459,831 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $107,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,201,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,089,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,646,000 after purchasing an additional 259,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after purchasing an additional 245,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares in the company, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock traded up $2.92 on Friday, hitting $190.91. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.91. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.