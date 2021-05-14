Obtala (LON:OBT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Obtala Ltd (LON:OBT)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 6.90 ($0.09). Obtala shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 227,500 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Obtala Company Profile (LON:OBT)

Obtala Limited, formerly Obtala Resources Limited, is engaged in the development of agricultural, food processing and timber projects, the holding of mineral resource licenses, projects and investment in other natural resources exploration and development companies and retail. The Company operates through four segments: Exploration and development, Agriculture and forestry, Investing activities and Retail.

