Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $2,332,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.