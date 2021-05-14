OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.92, with a volume of 1242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $128.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In related news, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares in the company, valued at $699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,054.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

