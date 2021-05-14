OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Separately, TheStreet raised OFS Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

OFS opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in OFS Capital by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

