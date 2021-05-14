Oliver Laird Sells 8,294 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).
LON CPP opened at GBX 527.10 ($6.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 545.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.52. CPPGroup Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 585 ($7.64).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.
About CPPGroup
CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.
