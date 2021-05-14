Oliver Laird Sells 8,294 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Oliver Laird sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £41,470 ($54,180.82).

LON CPP opened at GBX 527.10 ($6.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 545.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.52. CPPGroup Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 4.63%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of CPPGroup from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

