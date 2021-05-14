Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $152.20

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.20, but opened at $158.63. Omega Flex shares last traded at $160.12, with a volume of 202 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 34,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,404 shares in the company, valued at $117,508,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $3,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,577,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Omega Flex by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth $210,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

