Omni Price Tops $7.40 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $522,487.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $7.40 or 0.00014827 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.92 or 0.00652721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,208 coins and its circulating supply is 562,892 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

