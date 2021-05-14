ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

